[LISTEN] The one thing your relationship may be missing

Radio 702 | How well do you know your partner? Clinical sexologist Dr Eve explains why it’s important for couples to honestly and frequently check in on each other.

JOHANNESBURG – The basis of any relationship is not sexual technique or style, but rather friendship, according to clinical sexologist Dr Eve.

“Friendship is the thing that keeps people together.”

The relationship guru says it’s easy for a relationship to fall apart if two people don’t have a “deep knowledge of each other”.

“The only way you know somebody is by talking to them. How many of us talk to our partners or regularly check in on them and find out if we still know each other?”

Listen to the audio for more.