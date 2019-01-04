[LISTEN] How to deal with disappointing matric results

Radio 702 | Speaking to Ray White on Radio702, Hein Hofmeyr a clinical psychologist at Akeso Clinic says the period where many matrics get their results may be a difficult time for those who did not do so well.

JOHANNESBURG – Many matriculants across the country are breathing a sigh of relief after a stressful few days anxiously spent waiting for their results.

The class of 2018 achieved a 78.2% pass rate, which is up 3.1% from 2017.

However, while many may be celebrating passing their grade 12, some may have not passed or done as well as they anticipated.

Speaking to Ray White on Radio702, Hein Hofmeyr a clinical psychologist at Akeso Clinic says the period where many matrics get their results may be a difficult time for those who did not do so well.

“For them is to not hide away as to what is happening. Some of the students have the ability to hide away their marks because of the fear of disappointing their parents… because you know that somewhere there is going to be some disappointment. So don’t hide your marks away, start talking to someone immediately.”

Hofmyer encourages those who did not do well to either start talking to family, friends or anyone they trust about how they feel to help accept and deal with those emotions.

