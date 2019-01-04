[UPDATE] CAA says glider crashed in Bloemfontein, not light aircraft
The circumstances that led to the crash are still sketchy, however, it's understood that at least two people have been injured.
JOHANNESBURG – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has clarified that a glider has crashed in Bloemfontein, rather than a light aircraft as originally reported.
ER24 reports that just before 2pm, paramedics, the Provincial EMS College Unit and Life Healthcare responded to a call about a crash.
On arrival at the scene in a field near Swanepoel Street in Bloemfontein, they found two men, believed to be in their 50s, lying trapped inside the wreckage.
Once freed, paramedics assessed both men and found that they were in a critical condition.
The men were treated for their injuries and provided with several advanced life support interventions.
Once treated, one man was airlifted by a private medical helicopter to a nearby hospital while the second man was transported by ambulance.
The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.
Popular in Local
-
Schools with 0% matric pass rate increase to 12 in 2018
-
Get your matric results online from EWN's portal
-
Lesufi: 'Quality of Gauteng matric pass rate shows it's not about the 30%'
-
CT school celebrates 10th anniversary with 100% matric pass rate
-
[WATCH] 2018 matric results by province
-
EFF leads protest against gang violence in Strandfontein
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.