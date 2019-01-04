Popular Topics
[UPDATE] CAA says glider crashed in Bloemfontein, not light aircraft

The circumstances that led to the crash are still sketchy, however, it's understood that at least two people have been injured.

@SAPoliceService/Twitter
@SAPoliceService/Twitter
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has clarified that a glider has crashed in Bloemfontein, rather than a light aircraft as originally reported.

ER24 reports that just before 2pm, paramedics, the Provincial EMS College Unit and Life Healthcare responded to a call about a crash.

On arrival at the scene in a field near Swanepoel Street in Bloemfontein, they found two men, believed to be in their 50s, lying trapped inside the wreckage.

Once freed, paramedics assessed both men and found that they were in a critical condition.

The men were treated for their injuries and provided with several advanced life support interventions.

Once treated, one man was airlifted by a private medical helicopter to a nearby hospital while the second man was transported by ambulance.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Timeline

