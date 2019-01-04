Lesufi's job 'safe' after Gauteng tops 2018 matric pass rate

Gauteng Premier David Makhura says he’s definitely keeping Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi in his position, following the improved matric results in the province.

MIDRAND - Gauteng Premier David Makhura says he’s definitely keeping Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi in his position, following the improved matric results in the province.

Gauteng topped all nine provinces, with an 87.2% matric pass rate.

Eight of its districts were amongst the top 10 best performing countrywide.

Makhura has congratulated matric pupils in the province who outperformed all other provinces.

Makhura had given Lesufi a target of 40,000 bachelor passes by 2019.

Lesufi says he has exceeded that target.

“The premier gave me a target to reach 40,000 bachelor passes by 2019. I’ve reached 41,000 in 2018, so I can’t be more than happy.”

The premier says Lesufi’s job is safe.

“I am very, very happy with MEC Lesufi and his team. He has done very well.”

The overall pass rate nationally was 78.2%, including progressed pupils.

To get your results, visit matric.ewn.co.za

You will be able to see your results by clicking on the tab and entering your exam number.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)