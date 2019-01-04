Lesufi: 'Quality of Gauteng matric pass rate shows it's not about the 30%'

Speaking at a breakfast briefing on Friday morning, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says of over 84,000 pupils who passed their matric, only nine achieved a 30% pass mark.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has hit back at those who criticise the quality of matric passes in the province, highlighting that an overwhelming majority of pupils obtained good marks.

The matric class of 2018 achieved a pass rate of 78.2%, with Gauteng achieving the highest provincial pass rate at 87.9%.

Lesufi says this is an achievement, especially for township schools, which were struggling previously.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has congratulated the province, saying he’s definitely keeping Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi in his position, following the improved matric results in the province.

"I'm calling upon our critics, try another story. This one [30%] is outdated. The quality of these passes demonstrate that indeed, it's not about the 30%, it's more about the Bachelor passes."

MEC @Lesufi emphasized to critics, that of 84000 learners who passed only 09 passed with a 30% mark and this is not the issue #MatricResultsGP pic.twitter.com/ZViMlVBLVK — Gauteng Education (@EducationGP) January 4, 2019

Over 41,000 (43.65%) pupils achieved a Bachelor pass mark in the province. No school has a 0% pass rate and the majority of Gauteng schools achieved an over 70% pass rate.

