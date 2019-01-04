Lesufi: 'Quality of Gauteng matric pass rate shows it's not about the 30%'
Speaking at a breakfast briefing on Friday morning, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says of over 84,000 pupils who passed their matric, only nine achieved a 30% pass mark.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has hit back at those who criticise the quality of matric passes in the province, highlighting that an overwhelming majority of pupils obtained good marks.
The matric class of 2018 achieved a pass rate of 78.2%, with Gauteng achieving the highest provincial pass rate at 87.9%.
#MatricResults2018 #Matric2018 pass rates per province. The Eastern Cape recorded the highest improvement (5.6%) reaching 70.6%. https://t.co/VIA46XQSXB pic.twitter.com/pmwAB1AfQB— Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) January 3, 2019
Lesufi says this is an achievement, especially for township schools, which were struggling previously.
Gauteng Premier David Makhura has congratulated the province, saying he’s definitely keeping Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi in his position, following the improved matric results in the province.
Speaking at a breakfast briefing on Friday morning, Lesufi says of over 84,000 pupils who passed their matric, only nine achieved a 30% pass mark.
"I'm calling upon our critics, try another story. This one [30%] is outdated. The quality of these passes demonstrate that indeed, it's not about the 30%, it's more about the Bachelor passes."
MEC @Lesufi emphasized to critics, that of 84000 learners who passed only 09 passed with a 30% mark and this is not the issue #MatricResultsGP pic.twitter.com/ZViMlVBLVK— Gauteng Education (@EducationGP) January 4, 2019
Over 41,000 (43.65%) pupils achieved a Bachelor pass mark in the province. No school has a 0% pass rate and the majority of Gauteng schools achieved an over 70% pass rate.
To get your results, visit matric.ewn.co.za.
You will be able to see your results by clicking on the tab and entering your exam number.
Popular in Local
-
Schools with 0% matric pass rate increase to 12 in 2018
-
Get your matric results online from EWN's portal
-
[WATCH] 2018 matric results by province
-
Surty: 'Increase in matric pass rate means education system improving'
-
EFF leads protest against gang violence in Strandfontein
-
Overstrand blaze still burning
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.