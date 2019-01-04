Lesufi hails township schools for good progress with matric pass rate

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

Lesufi hails township schools for good progress with matric pass rate

The Gauteng Education MEC says poor districts and township schools are now starting to perform at the same level as former model C schools.

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi at a matrics 2018 breakfast briefing. Picture: EducationGP/Twitter
Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi at a matrics 2018 breakfast briefing. Picture: EducationGP/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the technological investments made in township schools in the province are now starting to bear fruits.

Lesufi made the remarks while presenting a detailed review of Gauteng’s matric results on Friday.

On Thursday Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that Gauteng was the top achieving province - bagging a pass rate of 87.9%.

Eight of the province's districts performed above the 80% mark - putting all eight in the top 10 of the top performing districts across the country.

Lesufi says poor districts and township schools are now starting to perform at the same level as former model c schools.

“When we launched our ICT programme, this school was performing around 63%. Today, when we’re releasing these results, this school is standing at 94% matric pass rate. So, all our township schools have closed the gap.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA