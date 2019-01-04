Lesufi hails township schools for good progress with matric pass rate

The Gauteng Education MEC says poor districts and township schools are now starting to perform at the same level as former model C schools.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the technological investments made in township schools in the province are now starting to bear fruits.

Lesufi made the remarks while presenting a detailed review of Gauteng’s matric results on Friday.

On Thursday Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that Gauteng was the top achieving province - bagging a pass rate of 87.9%.

Eight of the province's districts performed above the 80% mark - putting all eight in the top 10 of the top performing districts across the country.

Lesufi says poor districts and township schools are now starting to perform at the same level as former model c schools.

“When we launched our ICT programme, this school was performing around 63%. Today, when we’re releasing these results, this school is standing at 94% matric pass rate. So, all our township schools have closed the gap.”