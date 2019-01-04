Late Khabisi Mosunkutu’s daughter: ‘Papa was a very knowledgeable man’

Queen Hlahane told mourners gathered in Pimville, Soweto on Thursday, that life will never be the same without her father.

JOHANNESBURG - Khabisi Mosunkutu's daughter Queen Hlahane has described the late African National Congress (ANC) veteran as a knowledgeable and caring man.

Mosunkutu passed away on Christmas Eve at the age of 69.

Hlahane told mourners gathered in Pimville, Soweto on Thursday, that life will never be the same without her father.

“We are going to miss a lot about him. He was a disciplinarian but he was also soft. Papa was very knowledgeable; he was a reader. He read everything. For us, it is an end to an era.”

Mosunkutu received a special official provincial funeral and was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery.



High-ranking ANC officials such as Gauteng Premier David Makhura and deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele were in attendance.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)