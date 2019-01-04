Kevin Hart 'still being considered as Oscars host'
Hart's decision to publicly say sorry for his comments came after he chose to step down from hosting duties, a decision which was said to have puzzled some Academy members.
LONDON - Night School star Kevin Hart is reportedly still being considered as the potential Oscars host next month, with bosses said to be leaving the door open if he wants the job after apologising for his past controversial tweets.
The Night School star initially refused to say sorry for past jokes made on his Twitter account because he had done so years ago, and decided to step down from his role hosting the Academy Awards in February - but it is said that he could be brought back for the role.
A source told PEOPLE magazine: "There has been a steady stream of buzz that things might work out between Kevin and the Academy.
"The Academy never really axed him - they wanted him to apologise - he wouldn't, and then he was the one to drop out."
Hart's decision to publicly say sorry for his comments came after he chose to step down from hosting duties, a decision which was said to have puzzled some Academy members.
The insider added: "A lot of people at the Academy scratching their heads because he did what they wanted him to do so really he didn't need to quit in that case.
"Everyone has noticed that it's not like the Academy just pivoted to someone else; Kevin is clearly well aware that the job is still wide open. But meanwhile, he has needed to do his own clean-up work in terms of his image after all of this."
Hart appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show to discuss the controversy and backlash.
She said on a show: "I called the Academy today because I really want you to host the Oscars.
"The Academy is saying what can we do to make this happen."
Recalling what the Academy told her, she said: "We want him to host, whatever we can do, we'd be thrilled," DeGeneres said The Academy told her."
I believe in forgiveness. I believe in second chances. And I believe in @KevinHart4real. pic.twitter.com/oJxfGXhU4P— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 4, 2019
DeGeneres tweeted on Thursday night: "I had an incredible and honest conversation with @KevinHart4real about hosting the #Oscars. It was supposed to air on Monday. I don't want you to have to wait, so now it's gonna air tomorrow. (sic)"
The 39-year-old comedian added: "[It is] the most raw/honest & authentic interview that I have ever done. (sic)"
I had an incredible and honest conversation with @KevinHart4real about hosting the #Oscars. It was supposed to air on Monday. I don’t want you to have to wait, so now it’s gonna air tomorrow.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 4, 2019
Popular in Lifestyle
-
US judge orders Ed Sheeran to face Marvin Gaye plagiarism lawsuit
-
A first-class gaffe: Cathay to honour cheap ticket error
-
Taylor Swift is shutting down social media app
-
'A Star Is Born' leads pack for Golden Globes
-
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's baby due in May
-
Ellen Pompeo blasts reverse racism
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.