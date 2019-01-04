Kevin Hart 'still being considered as Oscars host'

Hart's decision to publicly say sorry for his comments came after he chose to step down from hosting duties, a decision which was said to have puzzled some Academy members.

LONDON - Night School star Kevin Hart is reportedly still being considered as the potential Oscars host next month, with bosses said to be leaving the door open if he wants the job after apologising for his past controversial tweets.

The Night School star initially refused to say sorry for past jokes made on his Twitter account because he had done so years ago, and decided to step down from his role hosting the Academy Awards in February - but it is said that he could be brought back for the role.

A source told PEOPLE magazine: "There has been a steady stream of buzz that things might work out between Kevin and the Academy.

"The Academy never really axed him - they wanted him to apologise - he wouldn't, and then he was the one to drop out."

Hart's decision to publicly say sorry for his comments came after he chose to step down from hosting duties, a decision which was said to have puzzled some Academy members.

The insider added: "A lot of people at the Academy scratching their heads because he did what they wanted him to do so really he didn't need to quit in that case.

"Everyone has noticed that it's not like the Academy just pivoted to someone else; Kevin is clearly well aware that the job is still wide open. But meanwhile, he has needed to do his own clean-up work in terms of his image after all of this."

Hart appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show to discuss the controversy and backlash.

She said on a show: "I called the Academy today because I really want you to host the Oscars.

"The Academy is saying what can we do to make this happen."

Recalling what the Academy told her, she said: "We want him to host, whatever we can do, we'd be thrilled," DeGeneres said The Academy told her."

I believe in forgiveness. I believe in second chances. And I believe in @KevinHart4real. pic.twitter.com/oJxfGXhU4P — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 4, 2019

DeGeneres tweeted on Thursday night: "I had an incredible and honest conversation with @KevinHart4real about hosting the #Oscars. It was supposed to air on Monday. I don't want you to have to wait, so now it's gonna air tomorrow. (sic)"

The 39-year-old comedian added: "[It is] the most raw/honest & authentic interview that I have ever done. (sic)"