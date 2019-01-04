High traffic volumes expected on N3 as holidaymakers head home
On Thursday, around 1,800 vehicles an hour passed through the Mooi River Toll Plaza.
JOHANNESBURG - The N3 Toll Concession says that it is expecting high traffic volumes over the weekend as many holidaymakers return home.
The N3 will be among the busiest roadways.
Motorists have been urged to drive safely.
The concession's Praveen Sunderlall: "Our biggest concern was Van Reenen's Pass. Once the vehicle rate reaches between 1,800 and 2,000 per hour, Van Reenen's Pass cannot cope with that sort of traffic. But we've been quite lucky that people have been leaving on different days. Van Reenen's Pass at the moment is managing quite well."
