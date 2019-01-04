Gauteng Education MEC thrilled with township schools' matric pass rates
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he’s thrilled with the performance of township schools and their contribution to the province's pass rate.
Gauteng topped the provinces with an 87% pass rate.
Lesufi says this is an achievement especially for township school which were struggling previously.
“The investment in township education is something people were ridiculing us for… and now that this township education is performing so well, I am thrilled. In the top 10 to have eight districts and of the eight districts, five of them service townships schools. I’m on cloud nine.”
WATCH: 2018 matric results by province
To get your results, visit matric.ewn.co.za.
You will be able to see your results by clicking on the tab and entering your exam number.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
