Former MyCiTi employees to seek legal advice ahead of resuming protest

One of the protest leaders, Patrick Mabindisa, says that about 350 former employees will protest next week.

FILE: MyCiTi workers demonstrate outside the Cape Town Civic Centre on 16 October 2018. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Disgruntled former MyCiTi bus workers say that they are seeking legal advice and will resume their strike next week.

One of the protest leaders, Patrick Mabindisa, says that about 350 former employees will protest next week.

It's been nearly three months since they embarked on an illegal strike on 15 October.

Many workers have since been dismissed by their vehicle operating companies.

Mabindisa says they still demand to be insourced by the City of Cape Town for job security and benefits.

"The City of Cape Town is currently paying these gangsters millions whereas if they had directly employed us they would have saved more money. This is exactly what the crux of the matter is."

Mayco member for Transport and Urban Development Felicity Purchase has been unavailable for comment.

Timeline

