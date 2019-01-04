Former MyCiTi employees to seek legal advice ahead of resuming protest
One of the protest leaders, Patrick Mabindisa, says that about 350 former employees will protest next week.
CAPE TOWN - Disgruntled former MyCiTi bus workers say that they are seeking legal advice and will resume their strike next week.
One of the protest leaders, Patrick Mabindisa, says that about 350 former employees will protest next week.
It's been nearly three months since they embarked on an illegal strike on 15 October.
Many workers have since been dismissed by their vehicle operating companies.
Mabindisa says they still demand to be insourced by the City of Cape Town for job security and benefits.
"The City of Cape Town is currently paying these gangsters millions whereas if they had directly employed us they would have saved more money. This is exactly what the crux of the matter is."
Mayco member for Transport and Urban Development Felicity Purchase has been unavailable for comment.
Popular in Local
-
Get your matric results online from EWN's portal
-
Motshekga announces 78.2% pass rate for 2018 matric class
-
Ramaphosa congratulates matrics of 2018 for 78% pass rate
-
Man arrested in connection with Overstrand fire could face murder charge
-
[CARTOON] Reality Bites
-
2018 matric pass rate the second highest since 1994
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.