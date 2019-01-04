Former Credit Suisse bankers arrested in London over Mozambique loans
London authorities says the arrests concern allegations that the former bankers took part in a $2 billion fraud scheme involving state-owned companies in Mozambique.
JOHANNESBURG - London authorities have confirmed that they have arrested three former Credit Suisse Group bankers in connection with a fraud scheme allegedly involving former Mozambique Finance Minister Manuel Chang.
They say this concerns allegations they took part in a $2 billion fraud scheme involving state-owned companies in Mozambique.
Chang was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport about five days ago.
The three former bankers are facing charges for allegedly helping to arrange kickbacks regarding the $2 billion loan from the US for Mozambique.
US prosecutors want them to be extradited to that country to face fraud charges in connection with the loan.
They claim the trio went to considerable lengths to dupe internal controllers including using personal accounts and code names such as 'uncle'.
Meanwhile, 63-year-old Chang is set to apply for bail at the Kempton Park Magistrates Court next week.
Chang is accused of overseeing the deal between 2013 and 2014.
It was aimed at buying tuna fishing boats and a coastline protection system, but the trio allegedly received kickbacks.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
