Equal Education says nothing to celebrate about matric pass rate

Equal Education's Hopolang Selebalo says the education system still has a number of challenges.

JOHANNESBURG – Equal Education says the national senior certificate matric results are an indication of how poor the education system is faring.

Despite congratulating the class of 2018 and teachers, the organisation says the marks are not a true reflection of reality.

Equal Education's Hopolang Selebalo says the education system still has a number of challenges.

“Seventy-eight percent matric pass rate juxtaposed with the fact that 78% of the learners can’t read. It’s quite jarring contradiction jarring or comparison.”

To get your results, visit matric.ewn.co.za.

You will be able to see your results by clicking on the tab and entering your exam number.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)