EFF leads protest against gang violence in Strandfontein

CAPE TOWN – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is leading a protest in Strandfontein against gang violence.

It’s led a march to the local police station.

Strandfontein residents say they are fed up. They have taken their frustrations to the police, handing over a memorandum of demands.

Brandishing posters reading “Gangsters Must Fall” and “End to Gangsterism”, they want decisive action.

#CrimeMarch Strandfontein residents have joined the protest, they calling for more police visibility in the area. KP pic.twitter.com/Oe3d1x56Q3 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 4, 2019

#CrimeMarch The Economic Freedom Fighters are marching in Strandfontein to highlight their concerns around gang violence. KP pic.twitter.com/EkCTj6uXZw — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 4, 2019

The EFF’s Nazier Paulsen: “It’s an appeal to community organisations and political parties to come and help protest against gangsterism, drug activity, against many rapes and murders taking place.”

A concerned resident holding her baby says she has enough of crime in her area.

“It’s because of the recent crime activity that’s been happening in our area, there have been shootings here four days ago. For this past year, youth have been dying through gang violence.”

