EFF calls for more police visibility in Strandfontein
A group of party members and residents took to the streets in protest on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - With the national elections just a few months away, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the province has handed over a memorandum to Strandfontein police calling for more officers and visible policing.
They marched through the area and handed over a list of grievances at Strandfontein Police Station.
#CrimeMarch Strandfontein residents have joined the protest, they calling for more police visibility in the area. KP pic.twitter.com/Oe3d1x56Q3— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 4, 2019
The EFF is demanding more police visibility, more foot patrols, regular crime prevention programmes and community meetings.
The party's Banzi Dambuza says gang violence and drugs are some of the issues residents deal with on a daily basis.
He says more officers are needed.
“The amount of police you see today, you won’t see tomorrow. They won’t be here [and] they won’t protect you when you call the police. It will take hours for them to arrive.”
The party is giving the station 14 days to respond to their concerns.
The station commander accepted the memorandum and says he will give the party feedback soon.
