EC Education Dept welcomes matric results improvement

For the first time in seven years, the province has come from the bottom and obtained a 70.6% matric pass rate.

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga announces the national matric results for 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Education Department has welcomed the matric results improvement but stresses that it is not what the province was aiming for.

For the first time in seven years, the province has come from the bottom and obtained a 70.6% matric pass rate.

The province showed great improvement from 2017, finally letting go of the stigma of being the worst performing province.

Last year, the department lost its MEC Mandla Makupula who died after a long illness.

WATCH: 2018 matric results by province

The department’s Malibongwe Mtima said: “Remember we have established a transformation plan that had phases. The first phase of ensuring that we get 70% has already been achieved. Of course, we did that over a period where we’ve recorded an upward trajectory. To us, it was a sign that the plan is working.”

To get your results, visit matric.ewn.co.za.

You will be able to see your results by clicking on the tab and entering your exam number.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

