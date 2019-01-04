EC Education Dept welcomes matric results improvement

For the first time in seven years, the province has come from the bottom and obtained a 70.6% matric pass rate.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Education Department has welcomed the matric results improvement but stresses that it is not what the province was aiming for.

For the first time in seven years, the province has come from the bottom and obtained a 70.6% matric pass rate.

The province showed great improvement from 2017, finally letting go of the stigma of being the worst performing province.

Last year, the department lost its MEC Mandla Makupula who died after a long illness.

The department’s Malibongwe Mtima said: “Remember we have established a transformation plan that had phases. The first phase of ensuring that we get 70% has already been achieved. Of course, we did that over a period where we’ve recorded an upward trajectory. To us, it was a sign that the plan is working.”

