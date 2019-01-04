EC Education Dept welcomes matric results improvement
For the first time in seven years, the province has come from the bottom and obtained a 70.6% matric pass rate.
CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Education Department has welcomed the matric results improvement but stresses that it is not what the province was aiming for.
For the first time in seven years, the province has come from the bottom and obtained a 70.6% matric pass rate.
The province showed great improvement from 2017, finally letting go of the stigma of being the worst performing province.
Last year, the department lost its MEC Mandla Makupula who died after a long illness.
WATCH: 2018 matric results by province
The department’s Malibongwe Mtima said: “Remember we have established a transformation plan that had phases. The first phase of ensuring that we get 70% has already been achieved. Of course, we did that over a period where we’ve recorded an upward trajectory. To us, it was a sign that the plan is working.”
To get your results, visit matric.ewn.co.za.
You will be able to see your results by clicking on the tab and entering your exam number.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Schools with 0% matric pass rate increase to 12 in 2018
-
Get your matric results online from EWN's portal
-
Lesufi: 'Quality of Gauteng matric pass rate shows it's not about the 30%'
-
CT school celebrates 10th anniversary with 100% matric pass rate
-
[UPDATE] CAA says glider crashed in Bloemfontein, not light aircraft
-
[WATCH] 2018 matric results by province
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.