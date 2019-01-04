Popular Topics
Go

CT school celebrates 10th anniversary with 100% matric pass rate

Christel House South Africa provides scholarships to students who come from various disadvantaged communities across the city.

A screengrab of parents celebrating the news that Christel House College has a 100% matric pass rate for 2018.
A screengrab of parents celebrating the news that Christel House College has a 100% matric pass rate for 2018.
41 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - One Cape Town school has a lot to celebrate following the release of the release of the matric results on Friday.

Christel House South Africa is not only celebrating its 10-year anniversary but also 100% pass rate.

The school provides scholarships to students who come from various disadvantaged communities across the city.

It celebrates its 10th year of matric exam results this year.

Loud cheers erupted from the 2018 Christel House matric class and parents when they heard they all passed. Some parents wiped away tears when they heard the news.

The school thrives on excellence and this is clear in its matric pass rate over the years.

The results have never been lower than 96%, and all those students who failed the first time around have rewritten their exams and passed.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

