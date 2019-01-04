CT school celebrates 10th anniversary with 100% matric pass rate

Christel House South Africa provides scholarships to students who come from various disadvantaged communities across the city.

CAPE TOWN - One Cape Town school has a lot to celebrate following the release of the release of the matric results on Friday.

Christel House South Africa is not only celebrating its 10-year anniversary but also 100% pass rate.

The school provides scholarships to students who come from various disadvantaged communities across the city.

It celebrates its 10th year of matric exam results this year.

Loud cheers erupted from the 2018 Christel House matric class and parents when they heard they all passed. Some parents wiped away tears when they heard the news.

#Matric2018 #CapeTown Matriculants at Christel House South Africa in Ottery cheer when they hear from their principal they’ve all passed. 100% pass rate! MM pic.twitter.com/7B6df6V0Ot — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 4, 2019

The school thrives on excellence and this is clear in its matric pass rate over the years.

The results have never been lower than 96%, and all those students who failed the first time around have rewritten their exams and passed.

#MatricResults2018 [WATCH] The Eastern Cape showed the biggest improvement in Matric results, achieving over 70%. Here are the matric results per province. #Matric2018 pic.twitter.com/vWi9iNdaRj — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 4, 2019

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)