Cops deployed as group protests outside Shepherd Bushiri’s church

This comes after the church was charged by police for defeating the ends of justice and interfering with police work after they removed the bodies of three women from their Pretoria church.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri. Picture: Facebook
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri. Picture: Facebook
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that a group of people are protesting outside controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri's Enlightened Christian Gathering Church in Pretoria.

This comes after the church was charged by police for defeating the ends of justice and interfering with police work after they removed the bodies of three women from the Pretoria church. The women died in a stampede last Friday.

The group has allegedly blocked congregants from entering the church, demanding that Bushiri address them.

They were then taken to a private mortuary without the incident being reported to the police. Police spokesperson Augustinah Selepe says officers are being deployed to the scene.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

