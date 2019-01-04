CAA investigates cause of Bloemfontein glider crash
Two British nationals believed to be in their 50s were critically injured in the crash.
JOHANNESBURG - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) says its investigation team is on the ground probing the cause of a glider aircraft crash in Bloemfontein which took place on Friday afternoon.
Emergency services airlifted one of the victims to a nearby hospital, while the other was transported by ambulance where they are both currently receiving treatment.
CAA spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba says the glider went down in the new Tempe Airport vicinity.
“A glider is an unpowered type of aircraft usually used for sports or recreational activities. At this particular point, there’s no further information on the accident but there will be an investigation into its cause.”
