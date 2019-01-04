Beaufort West residents urged to cut down water usage amid crisis
There are three resevoirs in Beaufort West which are currently at capacities of 11%, 13% and 28%.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department says that some residents in the Karoo town of Beaufort West urgently need to cut down on their water use.
The region is currently in the grips of a major water crisis.
There are three reservoirs in Beaufort West which are currently at capacities of 11%, 13% and 28%.
Beaufort West has 40 boreholes, of which 17 have already dried up.
Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell says that seven of the boreholes are in working condition while the remaining sixteen are close to drying up.
"We need to call on the community to work with us. Thee are certain communities in Beaufort West that are still using over 200 litres per person per household and that cannot continue. We need to step in, we need to understand that if everyone is not going to pull together, we're going to run out of water."
Bredell earlier this week met with officials from the Beaufort West, Laingsburg and Prince Albert municipalities.
He says a task team has been formed to urgently find short, medium and long-term solutions for quick relief and to prevent a reoccurrence.
Popular in Local
-
Get your matric results online from EWN's portal
-
Ramaphosa congratulates matrics of 2018 for 78% pass rate
-
Man arrested in connection with Overstrand fire could face murder charge
-
[WATCH] 2018 matric results by province
-
WC's 2018 matric pass rate lower than year before
-
Motshekga announces 78.2% pass rate for 2018 matric class
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.