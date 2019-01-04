Beaufort West residents urged to cut down water usage amid crisis

There are three resevoirs in Beaufort West which are currently at capacities of 11%, 13% and 28%.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department says that some residents in the Karoo town of Beaufort West urgently need to cut down on their water use.

The region is currently in the grips of a major water crisis.

There are three reservoirs in Beaufort West which are currently at capacities of 11%, 13% and 28%.

Beaufort West has 40 boreholes, of which 17 have already dried up.

Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell says that seven of the boreholes are in working condition while the remaining sixteen are close to drying up.

"We need to call on the community to work with us. Thee are certain communities in Beaufort West that are still using over 200 litres per person per household and that cannot continue. We need to step in, we need to understand that if everyone is not going to pull together, we're going to run out of water."

Bredell earlier this week met with officials from the Beaufort West, Laingsburg and Prince Albert municipalities.

He says a task team has been formed to urgently find short, medium and long-term solutions for quick relief and to prevent a reoccurrence.