ANC: Saturday's NW list conference won’t affect national outcome
The North West was unable to host its provincial list conference after violence broke out during its first list conference in December last year.
DURBAN – The African National Congress (ANC) says the impending North West provincial list conference will not affect the outcomes of the national list conference which got underway on Friday afternoon.
Senior leaders of the governing party are currently in Umhlanga where members are discussing which names to place on a list to go to Parliament, the nine legislatures and the National Council of Provinces.
#ANClist Members of the The ANC are here in Durban for the party’s national list conference which began today. The North West is yet to have its provincial list conference but the ANC insists this won’t affect the work they have started today. ZN pic.twitter.com/zNBDbs4t1S— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 4, 2019
The ANC’s branches selected names to fill these positions during various provincial list conferences.
The top 25% on the final national list are guaranteed a position in the National Assembly.
ANC members there accused the current provincial task team of manipulating the list along factional lines.
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says the provincial list conference in the North West on Saturday is only about consolidating who will represent the party in that province’s legislature.
#ANClist ANC deputy Secretary General Jesse Duarte says there are already 800 names that have been put forward for Parliament but they’ll probably end it at 200 and then discuss which positions the remaining members will be placed in. ZN pic.twitter.com/GG9seMvdMZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 4, 2019
“What we look for here is demographic representation [and] gender parity is quite important.”
Duarte says 800 names have already been forward to go to the National Assembly but only 200 will make the cut Thereafter, a decision will be made on where to redeploy the remaining members who have been listed.
“What happens now is that people with the highest number of votes tallied across the country make it into the top 25% of the list, those names remain untouched. Below that, we begin to discuss what the needs also are of the ANC in the various parliaments. We look at skills [and] the experience.”
Duarte says the criteria used by the party to select candidates will include checking if any of them have a criminal record.
#ANClist [WATCH]ANC DSG Jesse Duarte says the fact that the North West is only hosting its provincial conference tomorrow will only marginally affect the current national list which is being discussed now.She says NW conference will mainly deal with who goes to legislature.ZN pic.twitter.com/mtCXjIUSOU— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 4, 2019
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
