We will continue striving for world peace, says Dirco
This comes after South Africa was voted to occupy a seat on the United Nations Security Council.
JOHANNESBURG - The International Relations and Cooperation Department says that it will continue to strive for world peace, while it occupies a seat on the United Nations Security Council.
South Africa was voted into the council with more than 180 votes.
The department also wants to increase the role of women when it comes to conflict resolution.
The department’s spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said: “We are always in the defence of the people of Palestine and the people of Sahrawi. We are busy engaging with non-permanent and permanent members to compare positions on a range of issues. South Africa will be making it very clear that the people of Palestine must be liberated.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
