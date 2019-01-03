WC police following all leads to find cause of Wupperthal fire

Dozens of homes and other structures were gutted on Sunday as a blaze tore through the community.

CAPE TOWN - Police in the Western Cape say they are following up all the leads to get to the bottom of what happened in Wupperthal.

The tiny community is still reeling after a fire ripped through the village, destroying half of the historical village including the parsonage, shops and 53 homes.

At least 200 people are homeless.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk: "A case of arson was registered after a fire destroyed several houses and buildings on Sunday 30 December 2018 at Wupperthal near Clanwilliam. Our detectives are following up on all leads and the investigation continues."