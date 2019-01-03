WC police following all leads to find cause of Wupperthal fire
Dozens of homes and other structures were gutted on Sunday as a blaze tore through the community.
CAPE TOWN - Police in the Western Cape say they are following up all the leads to get to the bottom of what happened in Wupperthal.
Dozens of homes and other structures were gutted on Sunday as a blaze tore through the community.
The tiny community is still reeling after a fire ripped through the village, destroying half of the historical village including the parsonage, shops and 53 homes.
At least 200 people are homeless.
Police spokesperson FC van Wyk: "A case of arson was registered after a fire destroyed several houses and buildings on Sunday 30 December 2018 at Wupperthal near Clanwilliam. Our detectives are following up on all leads and the investigation continues."
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.