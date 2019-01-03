[WATCH LIVE] ANC stalwart Khabisi Mosunkutu laid to rest

We will continue striving for world peace, says Dirco
Politics
The ANC veteran passed away on Christmas Eve due to complications from a stroke he suffered in July.
JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of people are gathering in Soweto for the funeral of the late former Gauteng Transport MEC Khabisi Mosunkutu.
The African National Congress (ANC) veteran passed away on Christmas Eve due to complications from a stroke he suffered in July.
The 69-year-old resigned from the provincial legislature in 2011.
He had served as MEC in various portfolios including Transport Community Safety and Agriculture.
WATCH: ANC stalwart Khabisi Mosunkutu laid to rest
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.