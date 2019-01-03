[WATCH LIVE] ANC stalwart Khabisi Mosunkutu laid to rest

The ANC veteran passed away on Christmas Eve due to complications from a stroke he suffered in July.

JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of people are gathering in Soweto for the funeral of the late former Gauteng Transport MEC Khabisi Mosunkutu.

The African National Congress (ANC) veteran passed away on Christmas Eve due to complications from a stroke he suffered in July.

The 69-year-old resigned from the provincial legislature in 2011.

He had served as MEC in various portfolios including Transport Community Safety and Agriculture.

WATCH: ANC stalwart Khabisi Mosunkutu laid to rest

