[WATCH LIVE] 2018 matric pass rate announcement

MIDRAND - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is announcing the matric pass rate for the class of 2018.

The class of 2017 achieved a pass rate of 75.1%, up from 72.5% in 2016.

The Independent Examination Board has already announced its class of 2018 achieved a pass rate of 98.92%, up from 98.76% in 2017.

The top achieving pupils from across the country will also be announced during Motshekga's address.

The results will be released publicly on Friday, 4 January.

To get your results, visit matric.ewn.co.za

You will be able to see your results by clicking on the tab and entering your exam number.