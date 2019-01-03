[WATCH LIVE] 2018 matric pass rate announcement
Angie Motshekga is announcing the matric pass rate for the class of 2018.
MIDRAND - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is announcing the matric pass rate for the class of 2018.
The class of 2017 achieved a pass rate of 75.1%, up from 72.5% in 2016.
WATCH: 2018 matric pass rate
The Independent Examination Board has already announced its class of 2018 achieved a pass rate of 98.92%, up from 98.76% in 2017.
The top achieving pupils from across the country will also be announced during Motshekga's address.
The results will be released publicly on Friday, 4 January.
To get your results, visit matric.ewn.co.za
You will be able to see your results by clicking on the tab and entering your exam number.
