[WATCH LIVE] 2018 matric pass rate announcement

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

[WATCH LIVE] 2018 matric pass rate announcement

Angie Motshekga is announcing the matric pass rate for the class of 2018.

FILE: Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga. Picture: EWN
FILE: Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga. Picture: EWN
16 minutes ago

MIDRAND - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is announcing the matric pass rate for the class of 2018.

The class of 2017 achieved a pass rate of 75.1%, up from 72.5% in 2016.

WATCH: 2018 matric pass rate

The Independent Examination Board has already announced its class of 2018 achieved a pass rate of 98.92%, up from 98.76% in 2017.

The top achieving pupils from across the country will also be announced during Motshekga's address.

The results will be released publicly on Friday, 4 January.

To get your results, visit matric.ewn.co.za

You will be able to see your results by clicking on the tab and entering your exam number.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA