The Orbit Jazz Club to close down

JOHANNESBURG - The year 2019 has begun on a sad note for one of Johannesburg's most popular jazz joints.

The Orbit Jazz Club in Braamfontein has announced it will be closing its doors after almost five years.

The club made the announcement on Thursday via its social media accounts.

"We have unfortunately not been able to overcome the financial constraints that we have found with running a live music venue like The Orbit," a statement reads.

The Orbit opened its doors in March 2014 and has showcased some of the country's most well-known artists, alongside young, up-and-coming musicians.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank our staff for their dedication and service, without whom The Orbit would not have been possible. Many of them have been with the venue since the beginning and have added their own characters to the character of the business."

The club also thanked audiences and musicians who've graced its stages over the years.

"We are truly blessed with extremely good talent in the country and continent and hope that musicians will find a space in society to continue their much-needed work."