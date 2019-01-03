Taylor Swift is shutting down social media app
LONDON - Taylor Swift's personal app The Swift Life - which was launched in 2017 in conjunction with her sixth studio LP Reputation - is set to close down next month.
The online game allowed fans to interact with each other, receive updates from the Love Story hitmaker, accesses exclusive tickets, photos and videos and purchase special Taymoji stickers.
The singer revealed to her fans in a statement that the platform would be permanently closed in February as her Reputation era was coming to an end.
She said: "Dear The Swift Life Community, Over a year ago we launched The Swift Life alongside Taylor's critically acclaimed, 6th studio album, Reputation. It provided a creative and inclusive place for Taylor and her fans to connect with each other while expressing themselves in a uniquely interactive community.
"As the Reputation era comes to an end, our time on The Swift Life will be ending too, current fans have until this date to utilize the virtual currency they've accumulated. Effective immediately, no new in-app purchase will be permitted. We would like to thank all the dedicated fans who downloaded The Swift Life, engaged with this amazing community and created gorgeous pieces of content for others to enjoy."
The Look What You Made Me Do hitmaker wasn't the only star who decided to call it a day on their apps, and Kim Kardashian West confirmed last month that she, alongside sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, would be pulling the plug on their personal media platforms.
In a statement on Kardashian West's website, she said: "We've had an incredible experience connecting with all of you through our apps these past few years but have made the difficult decision to no longer continue updating in 2019.
"We truly hope you've enjoyed this journey as much as we have, and we look forward to what's ahead."
