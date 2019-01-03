Still no sign of missing Delft girl (9)

Linathi Titshala was last seen more than two weeks ago leaving her grandmother’s house and going to her mother’s home in Cork Tree Street in Thubelitsha.

CAPE TOWN - There is still no sign of a girl who went missing in Delft two days after her 9th birthday.

Linathi Titshala (9) was last seen more than two weeks ago leaving her grandmother’s house and going to her mother’s home in Cork Tree Street in Thubelitsha.

There’s still no sign of 9yo #LinathiTitshala who disappeared in Delft on the 16th of Dec 2018. She was last seen leaving her grandma’s house to go to her mom’s home. The houses are situated metres from each other. SF pic.twitter.com/ImBOH2j9wt — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 3, 2019

Nabantu Matanzima's home is very close to her granddaughter's home, a backyard shack behind a property just doors away.

She says Titshala had slept over at her house as it was her birthday on 14 December.

The next day, they had a small party for her.

On 16 December the grandmother sent the little girl home to go and wash.

That was the last time the family saw her.