Woman dies in wildfire in Overstrand

The blaze which started on New Year's Eve is believed to have been sparked by a flare.

CAPE TOWN - A woman has died in a fire which is raging in the Overstrand region.

The flames were fueled by strong winds and came dangerously close to homes in Pringle Bay, forcing evacuations.

Overstrand fire chief Lester Smith: "Currently the fire is still spreading towards Pringle Bay but we do have aerial support as well as ground crews and fire crews from other municipalities on the line."