Woman dies in wildfire in Overstrand

The blaze which started on New Year's Eve is believed to have been sparked by a flare.
CAPE TOWN - A woman has died in a fire which is raging in the Overstrand region.
The blaze which started on New Year's Eve is believed to have been sparked by a flare.
The flames were fueled by strong winds and came dangerously close to homes in Pringle Bay, forcing evacuations.
Overstrand fire chief Lester Smith: "Currently the fire is still spreading towards Pringle Bay but we do have aerial support as well as ground crews and fire crews from other municipalities on the line."
