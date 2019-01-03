Several towns in Klein Karoo without electricity as Eskom repairs power lines

Oudtshoorn is among the affected towns.

CAPE TOWN – Several towns in the Klein Karoo are without electricity on Thursday.

Eskom technicians are repairing a power line.

The municipality's Ntobeko Mangqwenqwe says, “The affected areas are the greater Oudtshoorn, including Dysselsdorp and De Rust, the Meiringspoort area and Calitzdorp. Ladismith will be excluded from the outage.”

But he says tourists needn't stay away.

“Some places have backup generators and other bigger establishments, as well as B&Bs. People can still come to Oudtshoorn today and enjoy their tourists’ activities as they would have enjoyed it with power.”

