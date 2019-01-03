Several towns in Klein Karoo without electricity as Eskom repairs power lines
Oudtshoorn is among the affected towns.
CAPE TOWN – Several towns in the Klein Karoo are without electricity on Thursday.
Eskom technicians are repairing a power line.
Oudtshoorn is among the affected the towns.
The municipality's Ntobeko Mangqwenqwe says, “The affected areas are the greater Oudtshoorn, including Dysselsdorp and De Rust, the Meiringspoort area and Calitzdorp. Ladismith will be excluded from the outage.”
But he says tourists needn't stay away.
“Some places have backup generators and other bigger establishments, as well as B&Bs. People can still come to Oudtshoorn today and enjoy their tourists’ activities as they would have enjoyed it with power.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Get your matric results online from EWN's portal
-
Motshekga urges top performing matrics of 2018 to take SA to new heights
-
Woman dies in wildfire in Overstrand
-
Reward offered for info on cause of deadly Overstrand fire
-
ANCYL: 'Zuma's engagements with public similar to Madiba's'
-
No talks with Zuma on financial benefits of record deal - Ethekwini Municipality
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.