Santaco president pays tribute to late Khabisi Mosunkutu

The former Gauteng Transport MEC passed away on Christmas Eve at his at his Johannesburg home after complications from a stroke he suffered in July.

A memorial service was held in Pimville, Soweto, for the late ANC stalwart Khabisi Mosunkutu on 28 December 2018. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN.
A memorial service was held in Pimville, Soweto, for the late ANC stalwart Khabisi Mosunkutu on 28 December 2018. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco)'s Ralph Jones has paid tribute to the late African National Congress (ANC) veteran Khabisi Mosunkutu at his special official provincial funeral service in Pimville, Soweto.

The former Transport MEC passed away on Christmas Eve at his Johannesburg home after complications from a stroke he suffered in July.

Jones says that Mosunkutu helped bring the taxi industry together.

“The legacy of Mr Mosunkutu should not go down in vain. His legacy, that he brought the industry together, should not only be in the hands of individuals within the structure or from the government department. It’s people like Mr Mosunkutu that brought us closer to the movement.”

WATCH: ANC stalwart Khabisi Mosunkutu laid to rest

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

