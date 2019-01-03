Santaco president pays tribute to late Khabisi Mosunkutu
The former Gauteng Transport MEC passed away on Christmas Eve at his at his Johannesburg home after complications from a stroke he suffered in July.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco)'s Ralph Jones has paid tribute to the late African National Congress (ANC) veteran Khabisi Mosunkutu at his special official provincial funeral service in Pimville, Soweto.
The former Transport MEC passed away on Christmas Eve at his Johannesburg home after complications from a stroke he suffered in July.
Jones says that Mosunkutu helped bring the taxi industry together.
“The legacy of Mr Mosunkutu should not go down in vain. His legacy, that he brought the industry together, should not only be in the hands of individuals within the structure or from the government department. It’s people like Mr Mosunkutu that brought us closer to the movement.”
WATCH: ANC stalwart Khabisi Mosunkutu laid to rest
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Get your matric results online from EWN's portal
-
Woman dies in wildfire in Overstrand
-
ANCYL: 'Zuma's engagements with public similar to Madiba's'
-
Kingsmead top achiever hopes to tackle African challenges through science
-
Pringle Bay residents evacuated as blaze rages on
-
ANC to look into sexist comments made by its Chaplain-General Mehana
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.