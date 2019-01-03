SA's Olivier adds to Pakistan woes as they score 177 all out

Pakistan were bowled for 177 runs in the 52nd over at tea. Olivier's 4/48 takes him to 15 wickets in the series.

CAPE TOWN – Duanne Olivier snuffed out any chance of a Pakistan fight back, with two more wickets after lunch, compounding the misery for the visitors who have had bouncers and away swingers rain down on them all day long.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed, a man with much to prove, combined admirably with Shan Masood to put on 60 runs for the 6th wicket after lunch, until Kagiso Rabada got the breakthrough in the 33rd over thanks to a brilliant low diving catch by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. It was a moment that could prove crucial in the context of the Pakistan first innings and the match.

Pakistan brought up their 100 in the 31st over, in 150 minutes and 187 balls, but Masood fell six runs short of a brave half-century at a scorching Newlands Cricket Stadium on Thursday, leaving the score on 114 for 6. Earlier, the Pakistan number three watched helplessly as one-by-one Imam ul-Huq, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq and Barbar Azam fell around him.

Fortunately, his skipper Sarfraz, after not scoring in Centurion a week ago, put a heftier price on his wicket this time around, before finally perishing for 56 off 81 balls. It’s an innings that may just buy Sarfraz more time at the helm, if his team survive this series.

Olivier replaced Rabada in the 47th over and caused immediate discomfort to the Pakistan batsmen. After the important wicket of Sarfraz, Olivier bamboozled Yasir Shah with a short one that found the edge to Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis at slip.

Dale Steyn then got in on the act with the wicket of Mohammad Abbas, caught by keeper De Kock in the 48th over.

Steyn denied Olivier a chance at a fifer and took care of Shaheen Afridi who tamely steered a delivery to De Kock in the 52nd over to conclude the innings on 177 runs.

Earlier in the day South Africa’s feared bowling attack predictably had Pakistan on the ropes at lunch.

Steyn, the returning Vernon Philander, man of the moment Olivier and Rabada all claimed wickets in a relentless hail of swinging, bouncing deliveries at Newlands Stadium today.

Fakhar Zaman was first to fall with Pakistan on 9. Steyn, the remover with a steep bouncer that rendered Zaman defenceless. He skied it to Temba Bavuma in the gully.

In the 8th over, Philander, back from injury, trapped Imam ul-Haq LBW for 8 to bring up the local hero’s 50th Test wicket at Newlands. At 13-2 Pakistan were in for a rude awakening.

Rabada chipped in by dismissing Asad Shafiq for 20 runs, with a regulation catch at third slip by Dean Elgar.

Olivier continued to torment the Pakistanis with a brace, including the crucial wicket of Babar Azam for 2. Pakistan go into lunch reeling on 75-5.

South Africa’s quick bowlers dominated proceedings from early on, extracting good lateral and vertical movement on a lively Newlands pitch. Expectations were high when Steyn and Philander opened the bowling. Both immediately beat the bat with consistency, typified by two consecutive LBW appeals from Philander against Imam ul-Haq in the fourth over.

Pakistan struggled to cope with the bounce and movement offered by South Africa’s all-out pace set up. Azhar Ali fell cheaply to Olivier.

Shan Masood and Asad Shafiq offered some resistance before the latter fell to Rabada with the score on 51.

Pakistan, who now have the impressive Abbas in their arsenal, will look to him to make the seam conditions work in their favour going into the final session of the day.