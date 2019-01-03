Reward offered for info on cause of deadly Overstrand fire

A woman died and at least two other people have been been injured in the blaze.

CAPE TOWN - A reward has been offered for information which could help authorities investigating the cause of a fire raging in the Overstrand region.

It started on New Year's Eve, allegedly sparked by a flare or fireworks.

Overstrand fire chief Lester Smith: "We can confirm that one adult female passed away in the incident. SAPS and forensics will do a full investigation to determine the cause [of death]. The Overstrand Municipality has offered a R5,000 reward for information."