Public schooling still dominates SA education sector, says dept
The top achieving pupils from across the country will be announced by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga this evening.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education says public schooling still dominates the education sector and needs to be prioritised.
The department’s director-general Mathanzima Mweli is currently giving a technical briefing ahead of the release of matric results.
#MatricResults2018 #Mweli says there are 6 Social justice principles used to measure education performance. pic.twitter.com/CIpwaPavxb— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 3, 2019
Mweli says there are 27 goals towards achieving access to education for all by 2030.
“Zero to four-year-olds must be in basic education, it’s very important that we must have a solid foundation. The countries that are doing well have zero to four-year-olds located in basic education stimulating the brain to be receptive to learning happens even before birth.”
The class of 2017 achieved a pass rate of 75.1%, up from 72.5% in 2016.
The Independent Examination Board has already announced its class of 2018 achieved a pass rate of 98.92%, up from 98.76% in 2017.
The top achieving pupils from across the country will also be announced during Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga's address, which is taking place at the Vodacom World Auditorium, in Midrand, Johannesburg at 6pm.
The results will be released publicly on Friday, 4 January.
Popular in Local
-
Motshekga to announce matric 2018 pass rate on Thursday evening
-
Man (34) arrested in connection with fatal Overstrand fire
-
Get your matric results online from EWN's portal
-
ANC expects to draw 100,000-plus crowd at January 8 celebrations
-
#Clifton: Maimane says beaches must be accessible for all people
-
Motshekga urges top performing matrics of 2018 to take SA to new heights
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.