Public schooling still dominates SA education sector, says dept

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education says public schooling still dominates the education sector and needs to be prioritised.

The department’s director-general Mathanzima Mweli is currently giving a technical briefing ahead of the release of matric results.

Mweli says there are 27 goals towards achieving access to education for all by 2030.

“Zero to four-year-olds must be in basic education, it’s very important that we must have a solid foundation. The countries that are doing well have zero to four-year-olds located in basic education stimulating the brain to be receptive to learning happens even before birth.”

The class of 2017 achieved a pass rate of 75.1%, up from 72.5% in 2016.

The Independent Examination Board has already announced its class of 2018 achieved a pass rate of 98.92%, up from 98.76% in 2017.

The top achieving pupils from across the country will also be announced during Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga's address, which is taking place at the Vodacom World Auditorium, in Midrand, Johannesburg at 6pm.

The results will be released publicly on Friday, 4 January.