Proteas win toss and put Pakistan into bat
Vernon Philander returns from injury to replace Keshav Maharaj and give the home side a daunting four-man pace attack, led by record wicket taker Dale Steyn despite some doubt about his fitness.
CAPE TOWN - South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and put Pakistan into bat on the opening day of the second Test at Newlands on Thursday, looking to make an immediate impact after winning the first Test by six wickets last week.
“We want to get stuck into their batting line-up with our seam attack,” du Plessis said. “We had a nice selection dilemma but we’ve left the spinner out.”
Vernon Philander returns from injury to replace Keshav Maharaj and give the home side a daunting four-man pace attack, led by record wicket taker Dale Steyn despite some doubt about his fitness.
Pakistan kept faith with their batsmen despite a disappointing first Test in Pretoria where they were bowled out for 181 and 190 in their two innings.
Surprisingly, their captain Sarfraz Ahmed said he would have batted first had he won the toss, despite the green-looking wicket in sunny conditions.
Mohammad Abbas is back from injury and takes the place of Hasan Ali in Pakistan’s only change from the first Test.
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (captain), Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas.
Popular in Sport
-
Lukaku saves Solskjaer's perfect record as Chelsea fire blanks
-
'Disrespectful, silly' Kohli blasted at home and abroad
-
Federer emerges victorious in historic clash with Serena
-
Pirates youngster Lyle Foster completes Monaco move
-
Klopp talks up ‘world’s best’ Man City ahead of title clash
-
Schumacher 'in the very best of hands', says family
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.