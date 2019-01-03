Pringle Bay residents evacuated as blaze rages on

The blaze broke out on New Year's Eve and is being fanned by strong winds.

CAPE TOWN - Evacuations are underway amid a fire in the Pringle Bay and Betty's Bay areas.

Overstrand fire chief Lester Smith explains that the evacuations are a precaution.

"The fire moves quickly because of the strong south-easterly wind. For precautionary measures, we evacuated Pringle Bay to ensure that we can protect structures as well as the safety of the people within Pringle Bay."

It is being reported that a flare sparked the runaway blaze.