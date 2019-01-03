Pringle Bay fire not yet contained
Overstrand fire chief Lester Smith says that is being speculated the blaze was sparked by a flare.
CAPE TOWN - Some Pringle Bay residents have returned to their homes after being advised to evacuate amid a wildfire.
The blaze has been raging in parts of the Overstrand region since New Year's Eve.
"We suspect that it was a flare. It will also be investigated by the South African Police Services."
He says that the fire has not yet been contained.
One Pringle Bay resident says that she and her family fled their home early on Thursday morning.
"We woke up in the middle of the night to these enormous flames quite close to our property. We got into the car and drove to what was probably the safest place, far from our property."
