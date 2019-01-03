Peta responds to Tiffany Haddish's fur-wearing protest
The 39-year-old actress says she will wear fur every day until the police stop killing black people.
LONDON - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) has responded to Tiffany Haddish's protest plans to wear fur every day until the police stop killing black people.
The 39-year-old actress received a fur vest as a gift from a fan and took to social media in an Instagram video to thank them while revealing she would wear it to make a statement, but Peta has hit out at the idea.
She said: "I'm about to start protesting. I'ma wear fur every day until they stop killing black people.
"When the police stop killing black people, I'll stop wearing fur. Sorry PETA, don't be mad at me, be mad at the police."
Peta replied in a comment to the Instagram post and called for the Night School star to be kind to all.
The response read: "We love you, Tiffany, and as an animal rights organisation, we advocate for and believe in kindness towards all, including animals.
"We hope that you choose to protest in a different way that doesn't harm any humans or any animals, but is kind to all."
Haddish's protest comes as she has promised her controversial performance on New Year's Eve will never happen again after several fans walked out.
The comedian was performing a sold-out show at the James L. Knight Center in Miami to ring in the New Year on Monday night, when she reportedly forgot several jokes and many others fell flat, causing fans to leave the comedy gig.
And after confirming reports of the flopped show, Haddish insisted that would be the last time anybody witnesses a bad show of hers.
Responding to an online article about her performance, she tweeted: "Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami. I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happen again."
Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami. I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened again. Tiffany Haddish Bombs, Drinks with Fans Instead https://t.co/4QxPn0j0xc via @TheRoot— Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) January 1, 2019
