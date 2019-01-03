Overstrand fire: WC police probing woman's death
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a case after a 59-year-old woman who stayed in Elizabeth Road, Pringle Bay passed away on Thursday morning in a fire which is raging in the Overstrand region.
An inquest case was registered.
The blaze which started on New Year's Eve is believed to have been sparked by a flare.
The flames were fueled by strong winds and came dangerously close to homes in Pringle Bay, forcing evacuations.
The police’s FC van Wyk said: “We can confirm that a 59-year-old woman who stays in Elizabeth Road, Pringle Bay passed away this morning at about 1.20am. A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. An inquest case was registered for further investigation.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
