No talks with Zuma on financial benefits of record deal - Ethekwini Municipality
Jacob Zuma is set to record his favourite struggle songs this year as part of the Parks, Recreation and Culture Department's project to preserve these songs as part of the country's history.
JOHANNESBURG - The Ethekwini Municipality says it hasn’t discussed the financial terms of a record deal with former President Jacob Zuma.
Zuma is set to record his favourite struggle songs this year as part of the Parks, Recreation and Culture Department's project to preserve these songs as part of the country's history.
This has however drawn much criticism, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) threatening to go to court to shut down the deal.
The department's Thembinkosi Ngcobo has defended their decision and rejected claims that Zuma will benefit financially.
“Jacob Zuma and I have never discussed any financial benefits. Here is someone, who took almost the entire parts of his life, he did not go to school, he left his home and went out of the country to fight for the liberation of our people and he never asked for a fee for that [sic]," he said.
But the Democratic Alliance's Zwakele Mncwango says this will not benefit anyone.
“We talk of unemployment, which is high in Ethekwini, we should be investing this money. This nonsense of saying this will boost the economy, how will you boost the economy by recording Jacob Zuma? I don’t believe Zuma recording a song will boost any economy.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
eThekwini Municipality strikes record deal with Zuma
-
ANC to look into sexist comments made by its Chaplain-General Mehana
-
ANCYL: 'Zuma's engagements with public similar to Madiba's'
-
Zuma: 'Solve the land problem, you solve SA's problems'
-
ANC: 'Reverend Mehana won’t officiate January 8th celebrations'
-
DA slams reports on eThekwini Municipality funding Zuma’s album
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.