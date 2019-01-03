No talks with Zuma on financial benefits of record deal - Ethekwini Municipality

JOHANNESBURG - The Ethekwini Municipality says it hasn’t discussed the financial terms of a record deal with former President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma is set to record his favourite struggle songs this year as part of the Parks, Recreation and Culture Department's project to preserve these songs as part of the country's history.

This has however drawn much criticism, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) threatening to go to court to shut down the deal.

The department's Thembinkosi Ngcobo has defended their decision and rejected claims that Zuma will benefit financially.

“Jacob Zuma and I have never discussed any financial benefits. Here is someone, who took almost the entire parts of his life, he did not go to school, he left his home and went out of the country to fight for the liberation of our people and he never asked for a fee for that [sic]," he said.

But the Democratic Alliance's Zwakele Mncwango says this will not benefit anyone.

“We talk of unemployment, which is high in Ethekwini, we should be investing this money. This nonsense of saying this will boost the economy, how will you boost the economy by recording Jacob Zuma? I don’t believe Zuma recording a song will boost any economy.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)