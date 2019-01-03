Nigerian Air Force helicopter missing while on counter-insurgency operation

-
Motshekga to announce matric 2018 pass rate on Thursday eveningLocal
-
Murdered Bonteheuwel resident Jill Fernandez laid to restLocal
-
British navy called out to tackle migrant dinghiesWorld
-
[LISTEN] Methodist Church to investigate 'sexist remarks' made by ANC chaplainLocal
-
Mosunkutu was a man of the people, says Gauteng Premier David MakhuraLocal
-
Several towns in Klein Karoo without electricity as Eskom repairs power linesLocal
Popular Topics
-
Motshekga to announce matric 2018 pass rate on Thursday eveningLocal
-
Murdered Bonteheuwel resident Jill Fernandez laid to restLocal
-
[LISTEN] Methodist Church to investigate 'sexist remarks' made by ANC chaplainLocal
-
Mosunkutu was a man of the people, says Gauteng Premier David MakhuraLocal
-
Several towns in Klein Karoo without electricity as Eskom repairs power linesLocal
-
[LISTEN] Where to find the best back-to-school dealsLocal
Popular Topics
-
Proteas quicks have Pakistan on the ropes earlySport
-
'We need you': Djokovic backs 'legend' Nadal to return from injury againSport
-
Gritty Pujara century puts India in control of Sydney TestSport
-
Proteas win toss and put Pakistan into batSport
-
Lukaku saves Solskjaer's perfect record as Chelsea fire blanksSport
-
Pirates youngster Lyle Foster completes Monaco moveSport
Popular Topics
-
Camping out for minstrel carnival worth it, say CapetoniansLocal
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 2 January 2019Lifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West expecting 4th child - reportLifestyle
-
Kanye West pledges to perform in his Make America Great Again capLifestyle
-
Beyoncé wishes fans a ‘beautiful 2019’Lifestyle
-
[GALLERY] The bright colours and characters of Tweede Nuwe JaarLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Annual minstrel parade draws the crowds in Cape TownLifestyle
-
Netflix censorship risks helping Saudi crackdown - AmnestyWorld
-
[WATCH] 'Afropunk the biggest festival over New Year'Lifestyle
-
ANCYL: 'Zuma's engagements with public similar to Madiba's'Politics
-
[WATCH LIVE] ANC stalwart Khabisi Mosunkutu laid to restPolitics
-
No talks with Zuma on financial benefits of record deal - Ethekwini MunicipalityPolitics
-
ANC to look into sexist comments made by its Chaplain-General MehanaPolitics
-
eThekwini Municipality strikes record deal with ZumaPolitics
-
ANC NW postpones list conference once againPolitics
-
[ANALYSIS] Making New Year’s resolutions personal could make them stickOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] China will outdo U.S. in scramble for AfricaOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] 5 reasons why South Africa still hasn’t won LGBTQ+ equalityOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Why Ebola is proving hard to beat in the DRCOpinion
-
[OPINION] Cheap oil is blocking progress on climate changeOpinion
-
[OPINION] Congo election shows flaws in Trump’s Africa strategyOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
Zim ministry says it is illegal for firms to charge US dollars for productsAfrica
-
Rand falls to 3-month low in global selloffBusiness
-
UK services growth drops to two-year low in fourth-quarter in Brexit stasis: BCCBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand, stocks tumble as China data disappointBusiness
-
San Bernardino shooting lawsuits against Facebook, Google & Twitter dismissedBusiness
-
Deputy Reserve Bank governor resignsBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Thu
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
Nigerian Air Force helicopter missing while on counter-insurgency operation
The Nigerian military has witnessed a resurgence of attacks on its military bases and some communities in the northeast in recent days.
NIGERIA - A combat helicopter belonging to the Nigerian Air Force has gone missing in Borno State.
The Nigeria Air Force says the helicopter was providing air support to troops of 145 Battalion at Damasak.
The air force confirmed on its official Facebook page that the helicopter went missing on Wednesday evening while on counter-insurgency operations.
Details of the crash are still sketchy.
The Nigerian military has witnessed a resurgence of attacks on its military bases and some communities in the northeast in recent days.
There are reports of villagers fleeing their communities to Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
Popular in Africa
-
Zim ministry says it is illegal for firms to charge US dollars for productsone hour ago
-
Dirco to assist SA man detained in Mozambique for being alleged jihadist leader5 hours ago
-
Delay in releasing DRC provisional election results, says CENI3 hours ago
-
Sudan restricts social media access to counter protest movementone hour ago
-
Former Mozambique minister Manuel Chang awaits possible extradition to USone day ago
-
Dirco: SA man detained in Mozambique innocent until proven guilty17 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.