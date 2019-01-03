Nigerian Air Force helicopter missing while on counter-insurgency operation

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Nigerian Air Force helicopter missing while on counter-insurgency operation

The Nigerian military has witnessed a resurgence of attacks on its military bases and some communities in the northeast in recent days.

FILE: A Nigerian military helicopter. Picture: Hqnigerianairforce/Facebook.com
FILE: A Nigerian military helicopter. Picture: Hqnigerianairforce/Facebook.com
56 minutes ago

NIGERIA - A combat helicopter belonging to the Nigerian Air Force has gone missing in Borno State.

The Nigeria Air Force says the helicopter was providing air support to troops of 145 Battalion at Damasak.

The air force confirmed on its official Facebook page that the helicopter went missing on Wednesday evening while on counter-insurgency operations.

Details of the crash are still sketchy.

The Nigerian military has witnessed a resurgence of attacks on its military bases and some communities in the northeast in recent days.

There are reports of villagers fleeing their communities to Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA