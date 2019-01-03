Nigerian Air Force helicopter missing while on counter-insurgency operation

The Nigerian military has witnessed a resurgence of attacks on its military bases and some communities in the northeast in recent days.

NIGERIA - A combat helicopter belonging to the Nigerian Air Force has gone missing in Borno State.

The Nigeria Air Force says the helicopter was providing air support to troops of 145 Battalion at Damasak.

The air force confirmed on its official Facebook page that the helicopter went missing on Wednesday evening while on counter-insurgency operations.

Details of the crash are still sketchy.

There are reports of villagers fleeing their communities to Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)