NC man (46) to appear in court for alleged rape of niece (14)

CAPE TOWN - A man from Hartswater in the Northern Cape is expected to appear in court this week after he allegedly raped his 14-year-old niece.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday.

It is alleged that he also made the teenager watch porn on his cell phone.

The police's Dimakatso Mooi: "The police in Hartwater are investigating a case of rape after a 46-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his niece. The incident happened in the township near Hartwater. He was arrested and is expected to appear in the Hartwater Magistrates Court."