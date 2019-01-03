MyCiTi bus drivers’ strike set to continue next week

Patrick Mabindisa says about 350 former employees are still demanding the City of Cape Town insource their services.

CAPE TOWN - A protest leader representing former MyCiTi bus workers says demonstrations will resume next week.

Workers embarked on a wildcat strike on 15 October and those who refused to return to their posts have been dismissed by vehicle operating companies contracted by the City.

Mabindisa says their demands remain the same.

“The strike is not done, it still continues... the strike will resume as soon as possible when workers return [from holidays].”

He says they have been interdicted from demonstrating at the Cape Town Civic Centre.

The Mayco member for transport has not been immediately available for comment on this issue.