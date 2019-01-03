MyCiTi bus drivers’ strike set to continue next week
Patrick Mabindisa says about 350 former employees are still demanding the City of Cape Town insource their services.
CAPE TOWN - A protest leader representing former MyCiTi bus workers says demonstrations will resume next week.
Patrick Mabindisa says about 350 former employees are still demanding the City of Cape Town insource their services.
Workers embarked on a wildcat strike on 15 October and those who refused to return to their posts have been dismissed by vehicle operating companies contracted by the City.
Mabindisa says their demands remain the same.
“The strike is not done, it still continues... the strike will resume as soon as possible when workers return [from holidays].”
He says they have been interdicted from demonstrating at the Cape Town Civic Centre.
The Mayco member for transport has not been immediately available for comment on this issue.
Popular in Local
-
Motshekga to announce matric 2018 pass rate on Thursday evening
-
Man (34) arrested in connection with fatal Overstrand fire
-
Get your matric results online from EWN's portal
-
ANC expects to draw 100,000-plus crowd at January 8 celebrations
-
#Clifton: Maimane says beaches must be accessible for all people
-
Motshekga urges top performing matrics of 2018 to take SA to new heights
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.