Murdered Bonteheuwel resident Jill Fernandez laid to rest
Fernandez was declared dead at a hospital in the area after being rushed there by relatives two days before Christmas.
CAPE TOWN – A Bonteheuwel woman who was murdered allegedly by her boyfriend is being laid to rest on Thursday.
Jill Fernandez was declared dead at a hospital in the area after being rushed there by relatives two days before Christmas.
Bonteheuwel residents are today gathering to bid farewell to Fernandez.
The 49-year-old woman was beaten to death.
Her boyfriend of two years, Patrick Hendricks, appeared in court last week where the case was postponed to the end of this month.
It's believed Hendricks was out on parole at the time of Fernandez's murder. He'd been serving a jail term for rape.
The murdered woman's brother Kurt Fernandez, who spoke to Eyewitness News following the tragedy, said his sister's killing was a shock as she and the accused grew up together.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Get your matric results online from EWN's portal
-
Motshekga urges top performing matrics of 2018 to take SA to new heights
-
Woman dies in wildfire in Overstrand
-
Reward offered for info on cause of deadly Overstrand fire
-
ANCYL: 'Zuma's engagements with public similar to Madiba's'
-
No talks with Zuma on financial benefits of record deal - Ethekwini Municipality
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.