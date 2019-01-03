Popular Topics
Murdered Bonteheuwel resident Jill Fernandez laid to rest

Fernandez was declared dead at a hospital in the area after being rushed there by relatives two days before Christmas.

Jill Fernandez. Picture: Supplied
Jill Fernandez. Picture: Supplied
22 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – A Bonteheuwel woman who was murdered allegedly by her boyfriend is being laid to rest on Thursday.

Jill Fernandez was declared dead at a hospital in the area after being rushed there by relatives two days before Christmas.

Bonteheuwel residents are today gathering to bid farewell to Fernandez.

The 49-year-old woman was beaten to death.

Her boyfriend of two years, Patrick Hendricks, appeared in court last week where the case was postponed to the end of this month.

It's believed Hendricks was out on parole at the time of Fernandez's murder. He'd been serving a jail term for rape.

The murdered woman's brother Kurt Fernandez, who spoke to Eyewitness News following the tragedy, said his sister's killing was a shock as she and the accused grew up together.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

