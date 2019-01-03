Motshekga urges top performing matrics of 2018 to take SA to new heights
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says that the top achievers have a huge responsibility.
JOHANNESBURG – Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has congratulated the top matrics ahead of Thursday night’s announcement of the national senior certificate pass rate.
Motshekga is addressing the top performing pupils of the class of 2018 at a breakfast in Midrand.
Close to 800,000 full-time and part-time students sat for final exams last November.
The minister says that the top achievers have a huge responsibility.
“For us, as the country, we already have our cream that’s supposed to take us to other heights; you’re the best of the best. You’re going to join the other best.
“You’re going to form a critical mass with them, which is going to take our country to greater heights.”
Motshekga has told top achieving matriculants to continue working hard beyond grade 12.
She has told pupils that they should take the country forward.
The minister also says all top achievers have told her the key to success is hard work.
"None of them said 'I'm a gifted child. I think my superior brains brought me here'. None of them. All of them, for the past 15 years have been giving me one consistent story - it’s hard and commitment."
Motshekga says these pupils should acknowledge their success as they are at the top of a group of more than 800,000 who sat for final exams.
#MatricBreakfast #Matric2018 2018 Matric Top Achievers in a group photo with Education Minister Angie Motshekga and Deputy Minister Enver Surty at a Breakfast at Vodaworld in Midrand. The NSC pass rate will be announced later today pic.twitter.com/boFCbrEsp2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 3, 2019
