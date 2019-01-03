Motshekga to announce matric 2018 pass rate on Thursday evening

The class of 2017 achieved a pass rate of 75.1%, up from 72.5% in 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga will tonight announce the matric pass rate for the class of 2018.

The Independent Examination Board has already announced its class of 2018 achieved a pass rate of 98.92%, up from 98.76% in 2017.

The top achieving pupils from across the country will also be announced during Motshekga's address, which is taking place at the Vodacom World Auditorium, in Midrand, Johannesburg at 6pm.

The results will be released publicly on Friday, 4 January.

Education Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says they are hoping to be able to share some good news later in the day when the nation's official matric pass rate is revealed.

"Year on year we are hopeful of an improvement and we work very hard to achieve that improvement."

To get your results, visit matric.ewn.co.za on the day of release