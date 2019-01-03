Mosunkutu was a man of the people, says Gauteng Premier David Makhura

The former Transport MEC passed away at the age of 69 on Christmas Eve due to complications from a stroke he suffered in July.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura says the late African National Congress veteran Khabisi Mosunkutu was a man of the people.

Makhura is addressing hundreds of mourners at Mosunkutu's special official provincial funeral in Pimville, Soweto.

Makhura says Mosunkutu remained committed to the cause.

“Bra Khabs always saw everything through a single lens; the people, the country, the revolution and the movement. Even in the last few years and the months of his life where he was not well, even when he couldn’t walk properly, everything was always about the people, the country, the revolution and the movement.”

