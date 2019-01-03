Mosunkutu was a man of the people, says Gauteng Premier David Makhura
The former Transport MEC passed away at the age of 69 on Christmas Eve due to complications from a stroke he suffered in July.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura says the late African National Congress veteran Khabisi Mosunkutu was a man of the people.
Makhura is addressing hundreds of mourners at Mosunkutu's special official provincial funeral in Pimville, Soweto.
The former Transport MEC passed away at the age of 69 on Christmas Eve due to complications from a stroke he suffered in July.
Makhura says Mosunkutu remained committed to the cause.
“Bra Khabs always saw everything through a single lens; the people, the country, the revolution and the movement. Even in the last few years and the months of his life where he was not well, even when he couldn’t walk properly, everything was always about the people, the country, the revolution and the movement.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Get your matric results online from EWN's portal
-
Motshekga urges top performing matrics of 2018 to take SA to new heights
-
Woman dies in wildfire in Overstrand
-
Reward offered for info on cause of deadly Overstrand fire
-
ANCYL: 'Zuma's engagements with public similar to Madiba's'
-
No talks with Zuma on financial benefits of record deal - Ethekwini Municipality
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.