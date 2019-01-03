Middendorp braces for ‘special’ January Kaizer Chiefs fixtures

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is bracing for ‘special’ January Kaizer Chiefs fixtures.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp says that his side is bracing themselves in what he calls a ‘special’ run of fixtures in January 2019.

Under Middendorp, Chiefs are unbeaten in three games, starting with a 1-0 win against SuperSport United in the German’s first match back at the club and two wins against Madagascar’s El Geco Plus in the CAF Confederations preliminary rounds.

Amakhosi have 5 gruelling fixtures in the month of January, starting with a crunch league encounter against Mamelodi Sundowns this weekend at the FNB Stadium, before they take on log leaders Bidvest Wits on 9 January.

The games keep on coming as they then have to face Zambian club giants Zesco United in the second-round action of the CAF Confederations Cup in Ndola between 11 and 13 January.

The return fixtures of that encounter with Zesco comes in a few days after arriving back from Ndola, between 18 and 20 January, all the while Amazulu sit and wait for the Glamour Boys in between those CAF Confederations fixtures on 15 January in Durban.

All those matches happen in the first 20 days of the month, which is quite a demanding schedule for Middendorp’s men, but he says that they are relishing the prospect of playing all those matches.

“We are aware of the number of games we have to play in January which starts with the important game against Sundowns on the weekend. We have the international games with Amazulu packed in between those games, but we have to look at the bigger picture and that is an opportunity for us to play and try to win as many games as we possibly can.”

“This month of January 2019 is special looking at the fixtures that we have. To use Jose Mourinho’s words, it is special, and if I can also use Jurgen Klopp’s words, it is also a normal month and we are aware of it and we are looking forward to it.”

A win for Chiefs against Sundowns will take them from sixth to third on the league standings on 24 points from 16 matches, depending on other results from the weekend.