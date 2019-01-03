May to speak to EU leaders this week over Brexit - FT

BENGALURU - UK Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to speak to European Union leaders this week including Dutch PM Mark Rutte, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Council President Donald Tusk, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

May is seeking assurances that a so-called backstop plan, aimed at avoiding a hard Irish border, will be time-limited, the report said.