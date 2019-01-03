2018 matric pass rate the second highest since 1994

The highest pass rate was achieved five years ago when the class of 2013 achieved a pass rate of 78.3%.

JOHANNESBURG - The class of 2018 has two reasons to celebrate following the announcement of the matric pass rate by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.

Not only was there an improvement to 78.2% overall, up 3.1% from 2017, but 2018 saw the second highest pass rate since 1994.

"For the past eight years, we have noted that the NSC pass rate has consistently been above the previous 70% glass ceiling. The class of 2018 must be commended for maintaining this trend. They are the fourth largest cohort in the history of basic education to register for any NSC examination in the country," Motshekga said.

Over 400,000 pupils passed their matric exams in 2018. The number of pupils qualifying for admission to Bachelor studies is 172,000, which represents 33.6% of the total number of pupils who wrote their exams.

EASTERN CAPE RECORDS BIGGEST IMPROVEMENT

The Eastern Cape, which has traditionally performed the worst among the nine provinces over the years, achieved a pass rate of 70.6%, an improvement of 5.6% from 2017 – the largest improvement in the country.